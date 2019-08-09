|
CROWLEY, Paul A. Sr. Of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Medford, July 20th. Beloved husband of Carol Roche Crowley. Devoted father of Paul Crowley Jr. and his wife Kim, William Crowley and his wife Lynne, Lawrence Crowley and his wife Kim, Mariann Puopolo and her husband David, and Kathleen Parker and her husband Wesley. Cherished stepfather of Paula Roche Jacobson and her husband Alan, and Sean Roche and his wife Annemarie. He is also survived by 20 loving grandchildren and 1 loving great-grandchild. Brother of Sister Mary Ann Crowley CSJ, and Elizabeth Wright and her husband George. He is further survived by his first wife Maureen (Tierney) Crowley, sister-in-law Carol Crowley and 6 nephews. A Memorial Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, Saturday, September 14th, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Late United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Save the Manatee Club, 500 N. Maitland Ave., suite 210, Maitland, FL 32751 or at www.savethemanatee.org. To leave a message of condolence visit
