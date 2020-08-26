|
GAITA, Paul A. Of Middleboro, formerly of Walpole, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home. He was 81 years old. Born in Boston, he was one of three sons by the late Angelo Gaita and his wife, Rose (Schena). His brothers were the late Ralph Gaita of Norton and the late James Gaita.
Paul was a graduate of Boston Latin School and Northeastern University. He was a U.S. Army reservist. He began his long employment at the Boston Globe starting as an intern at the age of 19, and worked there as an advertising salesperson and eventually became Divisional Advertising Sales Manager until his retirement.
Paul was a lifelong fan of the Red Sox and thanks to his beloved daughter, Christina, of Newton, he saw his birthday celebrated with a message on the Fenway Park scoreboard. He loved watching movies, was an avid reader (especially crime fiction), and a terrific cook. He is well remembered for his sense of humor and his tireless work ethic.
He was devoted to his wife, Lillian, also of Middleboro, his son, Paul and daughter-in-law, Christy (Kallhovd), and especially his granddaughter, Tess, all of Los Angeles. He was also the loving uncle of Denise (Nietzel) of Walpole and Michele Gaita of Mansfield, and great-uncle to Jackie Mustafa of Taunton.
The entire family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home for their devoted care in his final weeks.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Services will be private for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Tippett Hospice Home
www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020