KILDUFF, Paul A. "Duffy" In Chelsea, formerly of Quincy "Houghs Neck" on June 10th, Paul Anthony "Duffy." Loving son of the late Henry E. and Catherine J. (Moore) Killduff. Dear brother of Joyce "Gigi" Broderick and Patricia Kilduff both of Quincy, Claire Duckett and her husband Dwayne of Daniel Island, SC and David Kilduff of Quincy. Dear uncle of Kathleen Rodgers and Brendan Duckett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, Chelsea Soldiers Home Campus, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will proceed the Mass in the Chapel's Cardinal Cushing Pavilion commencing at 9:00 A.M. Private interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers Home Activity Fund, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea. Late Vietnam Era USAF Veteran. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019