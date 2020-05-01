|
LUND, Paul A. Age 90, of Bedford, MA, passed away at Carleton-Willard Village, April 29th, from complications related to the COVID-19 virus, while surrounded by his loving children. Born in Norwood, MA, he was the son of Henry and Walborg Lund. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marilyn in 2008. Paul is survived by his daughter Cheryl and husband Frank of Bogota, NJ, daughter Janet and husband Bob of Lexington, MA, son Paul and wife Betty of Billerica, MA, and daughter Diana of Townsend, MA, brother-in-law Robert Pellowe of Walpole, MA, sister-in-law Elaine Nelson of St. Petersburg, FL. Paul is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Paul served his country in the U.S. Air Force and then worked at Norfolk County Prison as a correctional officer before retiring in 1985. Throughout his lifetime he was very active in the Masons attaining many achievements, including Master of the Frank W. Thompson Lodge and serving as Chaplain in several Masonic Lodges. He loved his family and cherished all the moments spent with everyone, especially all the special times at the campground. He always wished that his loving wife, Marilyn, would have still been around to experience and love his ever-growing family. He will be missed by all. Everyone was very fortunate to have experienced his kindness and good humor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund, Carleton-Willard Homes, Inc, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730, www.cwvillage.org in recognition of the exemplary and heroic care given. Services were private. Please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com for guestbook and condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020