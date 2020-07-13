Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MALONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL A. MALONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL A. MALONE Obituary
MALONE, Paul A. Of Somerville formerly of South Boston July 12, 2020. Beloved father of Karen L. O'Connell and her husband Michael of Hanson, Cindy L. Martignetti and her husband Michael of Malden. Dear grandfather of Kristen, Scott, Kaitlyn, Kelsea Fitzgerald, Marc and Jake Martignetti. Great-grandfather of Graham and Lydon Fitzgerald. Visiting hours for Paul will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Somerville, Wednesday 3:00 - 7:00. Relatives and friends invited. Late Veteran, US Army, Vietnam 82nd Airborne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to . Please wear face coverings to all services.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -