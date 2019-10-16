Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
2001 Mass. Ave
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL PLASSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL A. PLASSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL A. PLASSE Obituary
PLASSE, Paul A. Of Lexington, October 12, 2019. Husband of Merryl (Donley) Plasse. Predeceased by his first wife, Doreen (Durgin) Plasse. Father of Susan Kimper and her husband Terry of Naples, FL, Daniel Plasse and his wife Jocelyn of Woburn, Peter Plasse and his fiancee Denise of Addison, ME, and Jane Jansen and her husband Wim of Rehoboth. Stepfather of Corey Buckingham and his wife Katey of Swampscott and Sarah Kunesch and her husband Matthew of Barre. Brother of Delphine Scriven of Whitman and Dorothy Aitken of Whitman. Paul is also survived by 17 grandchildren, by 7 great-grandchildren, by 4 great-great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.

A WWII U.S. Navy World War II veteran and a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, ME. Paul was a Research Chemist for the Polaroid Corporation.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 29 at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867. Private interment in West Forks, ME. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now