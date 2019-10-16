|
PLASSE, Paul A. Of Lexington, October 12, 2019. Husband of Merryl (Donley) Plasse. Predeceased by his first wife, Doreen (Durgin) Plasse. Father of Susan Kimper and her husband Terry of Naples, FL, Daniel Plasse and his wife Jocelyn of Woburn, Peter Plasse and his fiancee Denise of Addison, ME, and Jane Jansen and her husband Wim of Rehoboth. Stepfather of Corey Buckingham and his wife Katey of Swampscott and Sarah Kunesch and her husband Matthew of Barre. Brother of Delphine Scriven of Whitman and Dorothy Aitken of Whitman. Paul is also survived by 17 grandchildren, by 7 great-grandchildren, by 4 great-great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.
A WWII U.S. Navy World War II veteran and a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, ME. Paul was a Research Chemist for the Polaroid Corporation.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 29 at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867. Private interment in West Forks, ME. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019