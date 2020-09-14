RICHARD, Paul A. A longtime Wakefield resident, September 13. Beloved husband of Beverly (Spaulding) Richard. Loving father of Brian Richard & wife Christine of Holden, Michael Richard & wife Katherine of Amesbury, and Matthew Richard & wife Jessica of Lowell. "Grampy" of Jason, Emma, Carter, Cameron, Benjamin, Abigail, Sophie, and Gage. Brother of Donald Richard & wife Sandy, Charlene Curtis & husband Paul "Larry" and Denise Thompson, all of NH. Brother-in-law of George Spaulding & wife Rebecca of WA and Vivian Puleo of Stoneham. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday at 11am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday from 4-7pm. For obit/guestbook,