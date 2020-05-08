Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL ZAGARELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL A. ZAGARELLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL A. ZAGARELLA Obituary
ZAGARELLA, Paul A. Of Revere, formerly of Peabody, May 4, 2020. Beloved son of Barbara (Schoenfeld) and the late Salvatore Zagarella. He was employed as a bartender working at Schooner's, Angelica's and the Continental. He was the dear brother of Avis Surette of Revere. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the funeral home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. Services and committal were private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Paul A. ZAGARELLA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -