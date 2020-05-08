|
ZAGARELLA, Paul A. Of Revere, formerly of Peabody, May 4, 2020. Beloved son of Barbara (Schoenfeld) and the late Salvatore Zagarella. He was employed as a bartender working at Schooner's, Angelica's and the Continental. He was the dear brother of Avis Surette of Revere. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the funeral home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. Services and committal were private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020