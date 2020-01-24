|
McKENNA, Paul Anthony Age 87, of Orange City, FL, formerly of Harwich, MA, died on January 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Born in Newton, MA, November 11, 1932, Paul was the fourth son of Charles and Helena McKenna's seven children. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 58 years, Janet (Dahlman) McKenna, daughter Joanne Tremblay and husband Mike, son Tom McKenna and wife Katrina, son David McKenna and wife Colleen, his grandchildren, Michaela and Aidan Tremblay, Tim and Katie McKenna, and brother Bill McKenna and wife Kay, and brother Charlie McKenna.
Paul graduated from St. Charles High, Waltham, MA, in 1950 and Boston College in 1954 before serving in the US Army as a Field Artillery Officer and First Lieutenant, mostly in Germany. He worked in sales for General Foods and Merrill Lynch in the Boston area before joining his brother at Harold McKenna Real Estate on Cape Cod in 1972. After 28 years working alongside Harold, he purchased McKenna Real Estate in 2000 and later merged with Waystack Real Estate in 2003.Throughout his career, he held various leadership positions on the Cape Cod Board of Realtors.
Paul thoroughly enjoyed time at his cottage on Great Herring Pond in Plymouth, MA, where, through the decade of the 1970's, along with three of his brothers and 20+ McKenna cousins, spent many summers immersed in the love of family. He worked tirelessly to support his children's love of the outdoors, skating, hockey, boating, and fishing, and to support their educational pursuits. He enjoyed running and completed the Boston Marathon in 1984, at the age of 51. In retirement, Paul and Janet enjoyed years together in New Smyrna Beach, Florida before moving to John Knox Village in Orange City, Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass in his honor at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church in Harwich. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Housing Assistance Corporation of Cape Cod or the American .
Visit www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com for full obituary and online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020