PTASHNICK, Paul Anthony Age 76, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. Paul was born on June 19, 1943 and grew up in Boston's West End, graduated Charlestown High School, served in the Army National Guard, member of IBEW Local 103, and worked as an electrician for the MBTA for many years. Paul was a gifted storyteller, Red Sox fan and critic, single malt scotch aficionado, and loved to fish.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anne of Plymouth, his children, Julie Fox (Plymouth), and Paul Ptashnick (Canton), sister, Olga Page (Boston), grandchildren, Jack and Liam (Plymouth), and daughter-in-law, Ana (Canton).
Visiting Hours will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, North Plymouth (in front of Cordage Park), on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bonaventure's Church in Manomet (Plymouth), the following day at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Parkinson's Disease Association at www.apdaparksinson.org For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020