George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
COLLINS, Paul B. Formerly of Middleborough, passed away on June 7, 2019. Beloved son of Rita Dufour Collin and the late Bertrand Collin. Beloved partner of Maureen McFadden of FL. Beloved husband of the late Mary Collins. Devoted father of Kevin, Keith, and Wayne Collins. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Griffin, Georgie, Lucy, Grayson, Gabe, and Sarah Collins. Brother of Mark Collins, Elaine Cyr, and Patrice Jalbert. Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, June 29th from 1-3pm, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home beginning at 3pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Paul's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
