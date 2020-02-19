Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Sharon, MA
PAUL B. CONDON Obituary
CONDON, Paul B. Age 96, of Foxborough, formerly of South Boston and Sharon, passed away February 10th. Beloved brother of Barbara Waters of Millinocket, ME and the late Francis Condon. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon, Friday, March 20th at 10 am. Burial Old Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. Army Veteran WWII. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
