Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
CONTI, Paul B. Of Atkinson, NH, formerly of Stoneham, July 19, 2020 at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Joan C. (Pinkham) Conti. Loving father of Paul B. Conti, Jr. and his wife Nancy, and Kathy Fales and her husband Richard "Skip." Cherished grandfather of Paul B. Conti, III, Krysta Conti, Matthew Fales, Shawn Fales and his wife Amanda, Andrew Fales and his wife Michelle, Christina Conti and Cassandra Conti. Great-grandfather of Samantha Fales, Domenic Fales and Andrew Fales, Jr. Due to the current restrictions regarding covid-19, all Services will be privately held. Please consider donations in memory of Paul to be made to , 9 Erie Drive Suite 101, Natick, MA 01760. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit

www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781-438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -