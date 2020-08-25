|
McAVOY, Paul B. In Marshfield, formerly of Brighton, August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Montieth) McAvoy. Devoted father of Kenneth E. and his late wife, Claire, of New Port Richey, FL, Todd A. of Brighton and Gregory L. of Marshfield. Loving grandfather of Kristen M. McAvoy and Matthew T. McAvoy and his wife, Chelsea. Great-grandfather of Lucas and AJ. Brother of Sr. Claire Frances Poor Clare Nun of Jamaica Plain and also survived by her dog, Coco. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON Saturday, August 29th from 4-6 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. USMC Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to The Poor Clare Nuns, Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020