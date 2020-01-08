|
|
LANDRY, Paul Benjamin Age 91, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. Son of the late Albany and Barbara (Loftus) Landry. Beloved husband of his wife of 68 years, Mary (Steeves) Landry and will be missed greatly by his six children, Paul Landry and his wife Jennifer of Washington, Georgia, Janet Landry Shea and her husband Frank of Groton, Susan Landry of Watertown, Mark Landry and his wife Helen Durkin of Medway, Christopher Landry of North Hampton, and Celia Ceruolo and her husband Christopher of Winchester. He will be remembered for his kindness and humor by nine beloved grandchildren: Michelle, Mark, Michael, Kate, Emily, Benjamin, Dylan, Stephen and Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his siblings Edward Landry, Francis Landry, Barbara Melley and Mary Landry. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea after World War II. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Tues., Jan. 14 from 4-8PM and again on Wed., Jan. 15 at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Paul Benjamin LANDRY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020