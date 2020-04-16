|
BLOOM, Paul Passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 97 from complications due to Covid-19. His beloved wife Phyllis Bloom was by his side for 61 years, until her passing in November. He was also predeceased by his brother Robert. He is survived by sister Nancy Billard; daughter Susan Murphy and her husband Tom; son George Bloom and his wife Margot; and son Peter Bloom. He leaves behind five grandchildren: Sean & Karen Murphy; Samantha, Jessica, & Jennifer Bloom. Paul graduated from Durfee High in Fall River & went on to the Wharton School for 3 years before enlisting in the Army. During WWII he served as an aviation meteorologist in North Africa, providing guidance for aviation missions. He then went on to attend Bentley, graduating under the GI bill. He started the Paul Bloom Insurance Agency and over a 50 year career achieved membership of the Million Dollar Round Table numerous times. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and taking care of a menagerie of pets. Services are private. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in appreciation of the efforts of all first responders.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020