PAUL CLARY


1938 - 2020
CLARY, Paul Age 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Norwood Hospital following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Roberta A. "Robbie" (Cianci) Clary, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Born December 7, 1938, in Boston, a son of the late Joseph P. and Bertha V. (Hughes) Clary, he was a resident of Franklin for over 50 years. He was raised in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston and was a graduate of Mission High School. Paul was a retired auto salesman, having worked for the former Patalano Ford in Franklin for over 35 years. A job he truly loved, especially with the friendships he had with his customers. He was a devoted communicant to St. Mary's Church, Franklin, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and was a Past Grand Knight of the Sacred Heart Council #1847. He enjoyed his many dogs and a game of poker. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Michele A. Flaherty of RI, Paul F. Clary and his wife Sherry of RI, Steven M. Clary of RI, Daniel G. Clary and his wife Kat of IL, siblings, Joseph P. Clary of CA, and Anne J. Johns of CA. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Joseph J. & Courtney L. Flaherty, Isabella G., Francesse E., and Finnegan J. Clary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, Friday, June 19th, in St. Mary's Church, Franklin at 11AM. A private family Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., is honored to assist the Clary Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
