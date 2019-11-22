|
FAGAN, Paul D. Of Watertown, November 21, 2019. Age 82. Beloved husband of the late Lucy A. (DiGiacomandrea) Fagan. Devoted father of Brenda F. Scott & her husband Adam of Topsfield. Loving grandfather of Olivia F. Scott. Dear brother of the late Thomas, John, Lawrence, Joseph, Francis, Peter Fagan and Mary Cavicchi. A Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Monday, from 4-7 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. US Army Veteran, Vietnam. Retired driver for St. Regis Paper Co., Newton Lower Falls. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or at MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019