MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
212 Main St.
Watertown, MA
PAUL D. FAGAN Obituary
FAGAN, Paul D. Of Watertown, November 21, 2019. Age 82. Beloved husband of the late Lucy A. (DiGiacomandrea) Fagan. Devoted father of Brenda F. Scott & her husband Adam of Topsfield. Loving grandfather of Olivia F. Scott. Dear brother of the late Thomas, John, Lawrence, Joseph, Francis, Peter Fagan and Mary Cavicchi. A Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Monday, from 4-7 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. US Army Veteran, Vietnam. Retired driver for St. Regis Paper Co., Newton Lower Falls. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or at MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Paul D. FAGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
