GLEASON, Paul D. "Wolfie" Of Watertown, Jan. 12, 2020. Son of the late John T. & Mary M. (Callan) Gleason. Brother of John F. Gleason & his wife Patricia and Marjorie Gleason. Uncle of Watertown Firefighter Shane Gleason & his wife Candy, Watertown Fire Dept. Lt. Ryan Gleason & his wife Kerri, Taylor Gleason & his wife Ali & Brendan Gleason & his wife Kate. Also survived by 9 great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Sunday, 2-5 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Late Graduate St. Patrick's H.S. class of 1964 and a member of the Watertown Eagles. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Watertown Boys & Girls Club, 25 Whites Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 18, 2020