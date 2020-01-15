Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL GLEASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL D. "WOLFIE" GLEASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL D. "WOLFIE" GLEASON Obituary
GLEASON, Paul D. "Wolfie" Of Watertown, Jan. 12, 2020. Son of the late John T. & Mary M. (Callan) Gleason. Brother of John F. Gleason & his wife Patricia and Marjorie Gleason. Uncle of Watertown Firefighter Shane Gleason & his wife Candy, Watertown Fire Dept. Lt. Ryan Gleason & his wife Kerri, Taylor Gleason & his wife Ali & Brendan Gleason & his wife Kate. Also survived by 9 great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Sunday, 2-5 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Late Graduate St. Patrick's H.S. class of 1964 and a member of the Watertown Eagles. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Watertown Boys & Girls Club, 25 Whites Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Paul D. "Wolfie" GLEASON
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -