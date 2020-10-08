LAMB, Paul D. Jr. Of Newburyport, MA, North Hampton, NH, Plaistow, NH and Melrose, MA, died October 7, 2020. Employee and Terminal Manager for Eastern Salt of Chelsea, MA. Husband of Phyllis (Sheehan) Lamb, and father of Paul D. Lamb, III of Haverhill, Nicole R. Laperriere (wife of Michael) of West Newbury, MA, Julie A. Davis (wife of Joshua) of Moncks Corner, SC, and the late Christopher P. Lamb. Brother of Scott Lamb, Robin Higgins, Leslie Rourke and the late Craig Lamb. Son of the late Paul and Louise (Yeaton) Lamb. Grandfather of Tayla, Brooke, Savanah, Jillian, Austin, Adam and Brett. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours, with social distancing and masks required, Monday, October 12, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., PLAISTOW, NH. Funeral Services Tuesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home with Burial in Plaistow Cemetery. Memorial donations to American Lung Association
, 55 West Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601.