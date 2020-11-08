LEONARD, Paul D. Of Quincy, formerly of Westwood, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Charles G. and Yvonne D. Leonard of Westwood. He was the cherished brother of Diane Hooker and her husband Rick of Medfield, Denise Leonard Webster and her husband Mike of Concord, Linda Leonard and her husband Bob Torello of Wrentham and Nancy Baden and her husband Jerry of Medfield. He was also the loving uncle of Jaime and Jordan Webster, Jason and Katie Hooker, and Kyle Baden. Paul was known for his love of family, his great sense of humor and his gentle soul. He was also a talented musician and a retired nurse. Services will be held at a later date. Holden-Dunn-Lawler