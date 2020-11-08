1/1
PAUL D. LEONARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD, Paul D. Of Quincy, formerly of Westwood, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Charles G. and Yvonne D. Leonard of Westwood. He was the cherished brother of Diane Hooker and her husband Rick of Medfield, Denise Leonard Webster and her husband Mike of Concord, Linda Leonard and her husband Bob Torello of Wrentham and Nancy Baden and her husband Jerry of Medfield. He was also the loving uncle of Jaime and Jordan Webster, Jason and Katie Hooker, and Kyle Baden. Paul was known for his love of family, his great sense of humor and his gentle soul. He was also a talented musician and a retired nurse. Services will be held at a later date. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved