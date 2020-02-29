|
LUCIANO, Paul D. Esq. Age 77, of Quincy, formerly of Arlington, died peacefully, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center, where he received Anointing of the Sick, in the comfort of his loving family.
Born in Somerville, he was raised in Somerville and Arlington. He was a graduate of Arlington High School and Northeastern University, where he lettered in football for four years. Paul earned his Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University. He had lived in Quincy for the past eighteen years, previously in Arlington.
Paul was an attorney and in the 1970s established his own practice, the Law Office of Paul Luciano, on Tremont Street in Boston, specializing in criminal defense. In 2010, he moved the practice to Beale Street in Quincy, focusing on personal injury law. He was a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.
Paul loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and also had an affinity for his dogs. He was an avid chess player, playing at the YMCU in Boston. Paul enjoyed vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine. He was proud of his Italian heritage.
Beloved son of the late Ecio L. and Mary F. (Balboni) Luciano. Devoted brother of David G. Luciano and his wife Paula of Melrose. Loving uncle of Gina M. Luciano and Eric A. Luciano, both of Boston. Former husband of Garnet Goss of Quincy. Paul is also survived by many cousins.
Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., QUINCY, Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting at the Funeral Home Tuesday 9:30-10:30 a.m. Entombment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
For those who wish, donations in Paul's memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. You invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6377.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020