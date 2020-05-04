|
McDERMOTT, Paul D. Jr. Of Dedham, passed away May 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Dear and devoted husband of Theresa (Huppe). Loving son of the late Paul, Sr. and Ethel (Smith) McDermott. Also survived by his stepson, Alan Royer, Sr. of Dedham, as well as grandchildren and many friends. Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Melmark New England Attn: Ellen Kallman, 461 River Rd., Andover, MA 01810. Paul was a longtime employee of Armstrong Laboratories, Inc. in West Roxbury. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Hmek West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020