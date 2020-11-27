1/1
PAUL D. "TANK" SFERRUZZA
1953 - 2020
SFERRUZZA, Paul D. "Tank" Boston Radio Personality "TANK" Dies at 67 Of Boston radio fame, died peacefully in his home in Dover, NH at the age of 67, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a period of declining health. Paul leaves behind his beloved partner Elaine Keating Pridham of Dover, NH, as well as his brother Joseph of North Carolina and sister Joann of Carver, MA and their families. Paul was born in Cambridge on January 10, 1953 to Paul and Irene and lived throughout Greater Boston most of his life. A graduate of Boston Trade School, Paul aspired to be a baker. His radio career radio started in 1977 when he volunteered to answer the "listener line" at WBCN Radio. Paul rose through the ranks as WBCN van driver, producer, voice of "YOOP," and sports reporter/director, and then as sports reporter at WZLX until his retirement in 2003. Even after his retirement he continued to provide scores, updates and unbiased commentaries on his Facebook page. Donations may be made to the Paul "Tank" Sferruzza Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 1204, Marshfield, MA 02050. Arrangements were handled by Taskers Funeral home in DOVER, NH. Visiting Hours: No Visiting Hours. A public Celebration of Life will be held in Summer 2021.

View the online memorial for Paul D. "Tank" SFERRUZZA


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
