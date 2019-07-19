HARGEDON, Paul David Of Walpole, July 7, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Anna M. (Hansberry) Hargedon. Loving father of Diane Shannon, Karen Hargedon, John Hargedon, and Laura Galvani and her husband, Robert. Cherished grandfather of Molly, Paul, Sophia, Julia, Luciano, Hayden, Hunter, Talia, and Holden. Brother of the late John J. Hargedon and his surviving wife, Barbara, of Peabody. Brother-in-law of Mary Shaughnessy and her late husband, Don, of West Yarmouth, the late John Hansberry and his surviving wife, Rita, of Bedford, New Hampshire, Ted Hansberry and his wife, Terry, of Naples, Florida, and Michael Hansberry and his wife, Susan, of Naples, Florida. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9 to 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of Paul's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Home for Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780, or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019