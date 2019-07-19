Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
176 Washington Street
East Walpole, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL HARGEDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL DAVID HARGEDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL DAVID HARGEDON Obituary
HARGEDON, Paul David Of Walpole, July 7, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Anna M. (Hansberry) Hargedon. Loving father of Diane Shannon, Karen Hargedon, John Hargedon, and Laura Galvani and her husband, Robert. Cherished grandfather of Molly, Paul, Sophia, Julia, Luciano, Hayden, Hunter, Talia, and Holden. Brother of the late John J. Hargedon and his surviving wife, Barbara, of Peabody. Brother-in-law of Mary Shaughnessy and her late husband, Don, of West Yarmouth, the late John Hansberry and his surviving wife, Rita, of Bedford, New Hampshire, Ted Hansberry and his wife, Terry, of Naples, Florida, and Michael Hansberry and his wife, Susan, of Naples, Florida. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9 to 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of Paul's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Home for Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780, or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now