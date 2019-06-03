Home

PAUL DAVIS CONSIDINE


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CONSIDINE, Paul Davis Of Tampa, formerly of Newton, Massachusetts, died Tuesday, May 28th after a long illness. He was the beloved son of Paul T. and Carmen Considine, proud father of Michelle and Marty, dear brother of Jim, Chickie and Ronnie, brother-in-law of Sue and Bill, favorite uncle of Rob and Michael. Before his injury, Paul lived life to its fullest and touched countless people along the way with his warmth, wit and generosity. Memorial to be held later.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
