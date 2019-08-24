|
DeCHELLIS, Paul Of Medfield, formerly of Walpole, August 17, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (Woods) DeChellis. Loving father of Peter DeChellis of San Francisco, CA, and Paula DeChellis of Westwood, MA. Cherished grandfather of Brendan DeChellis of Pomfret, CT, and great-grandfather of Theo (8) and Finn (5). Brother of Alba Paquette of Walpole, the late Sam DeChellis, the late Rena Shackelford, and the late Mary Blake. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Following the informal gathering, a Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private at the request of Paul's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019