BERNARDO, Paul E. Of Plainville, formerly of Norwood and Roslindale, passed away on October 5, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved husband for 50 years to Ann M. (Petroski) Bernardo. Devoted father of Michelle E. Dupre, and her husband Scott of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Jake and Sarah Dupre. Brother of Carol Lennon of Brookline and the late Joseph Bernardo, Walter Bernardo, John Bernardo, Jeanne Keough, and William Bernardo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul enlisted in the US Marine Corp. after High School, a Vietnam Veteran, he was very proud to serve his country. Paul was a member of the Local Teamsters Union #25, and was also a member of the American Legion in Hebron, ME. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:30am, at St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood, MA 02062. At the request of the family visitation omitted and burial will be private. Following the Funeral Mass the family would like to invite everyone to the church hall downstairs for refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul Bernardo's memory to Xaverian Brothers High School Scholarship Fund, 800 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090 www.xbhs.com/support. Kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019