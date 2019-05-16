CARTER, Paul E. Of Wellesley, on May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Dora (Dischino) for the past 67 years. Devoted father of J. Edward of Bridgewater, Ann and her husband Philip Jameson of Wellesley, Emilee and her husband Stephen Crowell of Natick, Susan and her husband Scott Mega of Natick, loving "grampie" of 10 and great-grandfather of 2 more who are all strongly bonded together because of Paul and Dora's family values. As a 40 plus year employee of the former Boston Edison, youth coach, town meeting member, election worker, Nehoiden Golf Club member and Linden Store regular, Paul befriended many with his enthusiastic optimism - he was simply a great guy. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Paul's Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, Saturday, May 18 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours omitted. Interment private. Paul's family looks forward to a Celebration of his Life on a future date. Donations may be made in his memory to Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund (ouimet.org) or Clergy Health and Retirement Trust (clergytrust.org). Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019