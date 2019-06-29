Boston Globe Obituaries
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
PAUL E. CUMMINGS


1928 - 2019
PAUL E. CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS, Paul E. A lifelong resident of Newton passed away June 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Paul was born on September 27,1928 in Newton, MA. He worked at Raytheon for more than 40 years. Paul was preceded in death by his father Thomas and mother Alice as well as his two older brothers, Thomas, Jr. and James Cummings. He is survived by his four loving daughters, Leslie Clickstein of Danvers, Beverly C. Goldstein of Newton, Paula Giangrande of Newton and Constance Cummings of Maine. With 12 loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held immediately prior to the service from 10AM-12PM in the funeral home. Mr. Cummings was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in WWII. In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to the at Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
