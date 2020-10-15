1/1
REV. PAUL E. CURRAN
1928 - 2020
CURRAN, Rev. Paul E. Age 92, of Dorchester, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, October 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Michael J. and Mary A. (Foley) Curran. Brother of the late James of Dorchester, John F. Curran of Weymouth, and Margaret Foley of Readville. Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, and several grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as great-grandnieces and nephews. He was born in Boston. He was a graduate of St. Mark's Grammar School in Dorchester, and a graduate of B.C. High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He entered St. John's Seminary in 1954 and ordained a priest in February 1959. Over his 61 years as a priest, he served at many parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston, including St. Jerome's Parish in Weymouth, St. Mary's in Beverly, St. Michaels's in Lowell, St. Jude's in Norfolk and served as Chaplin for MCI Norfolk, St. Bridget's in Framingham, St. Catherine's in Norwood, Blessed Sacrament in Walpole, former Pastor of St. Michael's in Avon, and Holy Ghost Parish in Whitman. Fr. Curran will lie in state at Holy Ghost Church in Whitman on Monday, October 19th, 3-6 pm. Relatives and friends invited to attend. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 11 am. Burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Dorchester. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
