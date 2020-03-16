|
DOHERTY, Paul E. Of Holliston, formerly of North Cambridge. March 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late George and Lucy Doherty. Loving father of Sarah Doherty of Salinas, CA. Devoted brother of Robert Doherty and his wife Teresa of Cambridge, Stephen Doherty of Arlington, Jeanne Peterson of NH, Judith Higley and her husband Russell of Cambridge. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a Vietnam Army veteran, member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade and a Purple Heart recipient. Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, a private Funeral will be held for the family. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be celebrated at a later date. In Paul's memory, donations may be made to the , www.woundedwarrior.org To send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020