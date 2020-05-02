Boston Globe Obituaries
PAUL E. "MICKEY" HAND

PAUL E. "MICKEY" HAND Obituary
HAND, Paul E. "Mickey" Age 89, of Wayland, formerly of Newton, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Beloved husband for 65 years of Kathleen M. "Kay" (Shaughnessy) Hand of Wayland. Devoted father of Daniel J. Hand of Kingston, PA, Colleen M. Meiners of Jackson Hole, WY, Kerry A. Lewis and her partner Brian Ewing of Hudson, Erin M. Cole and her husband Christophe Cole of Natick and the late Cheryl K. Chagnon who died on July 8, 2013. Cherished grandfather of Sean Hand of Kingston, PA, Bryce Franich and his wife Jennifer of Asheville, NC, Aidan Meiners and his companion Linsay Alexander of Driggs, ID, Chad Lewis and his wife Jaclyn of Wayland; Gavin Lewis and his fiancé Sarah Muse of Lebanon, NH, Traci and Timothy Cole of Natick, Joseph Chagnon and his wife Leeanne of Milford; Nathan Chagnon of Whitinsville and the late Tara Chagnon who died on July 18, 2016. Great-grandfather of Theodore "Townes" Meiners and Killian Lewis. Private family visitations and graveside services will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date when all can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Mickey's memory may be sent the , VA Regional Office, JFK Federal Bldg, Government Center, Boston, MA 02203 or the , 3 Speen St., #250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and updated service information, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
