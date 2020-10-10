KELLEY, Paul E. Age 87, of Medford, Oct. 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Anita L. (Guidoboni) Kelley. Loving father of Michael Kelley and wife Marisa of Melrose, Brian Kelley and wife Laura of Easton, MD, Patricia Nazzaro and husband William of Amesbury and Monica Doherty and husband James of Quincy. Dear brother of Sheila Kelley Menowske of Winchester. Also lovingly survived by 7 grandchildren. Due to the precautions with Covid-19, Services are private. Late Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Korea. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Cardiac & Pulmonary units, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. costellofuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Paul E. KELLEY