McCUEN, Paul E. It is with a great sadness that we announce the death of Paul Elliot McCuen, after his courageous fight with cancer. Paul was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts and spent most of his life in the Boston and South Shore area. "Just a kid from Dot," he started his career as a computer programmer and worked his way up the corporate hierarchy, eventually retiring as the IT director of a large business unit in Manulife Insurance. During these years, Paul also attained an Associate's degree in Business Administration, studying nights at Northeastern University. Upon retirement, he discovered a love for acting and, in addition to the numerous roles he played in various theater companies, he also contributed behind the scenes as a board member of the Duxbury Bay Players. Paul also served as a board member of the Marshfield Country Club, where he participated in the oversight of the new construction project, and started the club's first newsletter – and of course played a lot of golf. Most importantly, Paul was loved – as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather. He was a truly amazing man who always put others and his family before himself. Paul was a wonderful Buppa and Grampy. Even as his time came close to an end, he still tried his hardest to put a smile on his family's faces. Paul was full of laughter, always making life exciting and humorous for everyone around him. He enjoyed playing volleyball in the pool, acting, playing pretend, golfing, making pancakes, and vacationing with his family. Besides, golfing and spending time with family, Paul always carried the warmest and most comforting smile on his face that could brighten anyone's day. Adored by all, Paul was the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend you could ask for. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy (Doyle) McCuen, his daughter Jessica (McCuen) McDonald and her husband Joe, his son Scott McCuen Koytek and his wife Britta, and 6 grandchildren who will miss him dearly: Emily, Tucker and Tatum McDonald and Noah, Joshua and Sophie McCuen Koytek. The family plans a Celebration of Life Service this spring. In Paul's memory and in recognition of the wonderful care he received at their Milton facility, the family suggests making a donation to Season's Hospice Foundation, 1 Edgewater Drive, Norwood, MA 02062. For online guestbook, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020