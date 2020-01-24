|
McMANUS, Colonel Paul E. (Retired U.S.A.F) Age 82, of Palm City, Florida, passed away January 21, 2020. Friends may visit on Tuesday, January 28th, in the Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Hwy., STUART, FL 34994, from 4-6 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29th, at 10 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Palm City, Florida. Interment with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to , Tampa, Florida. Online condolences may be found at
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020