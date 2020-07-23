|
REINHARDT, Paul Edmund Sr. Age 83, of Norfolk, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 30, 1937 in Dedham, he was the son of the late Arthur & Theresa (Dawson) Reinhardt and was the beloved husband of June (Hadfield) of Bristol, RI.
Paul was a graduate of Dedham High School Class of 1956. He served his country proudly as a member of the US Army from 1960-1963. He worked for General Motors Corporation for many years prior to retirement. Paul was a member of the American Legion, the Norfolk Public Library History Book Group, and a longtime parishioner at St. Jude Church.
In addition to his wife June, Paul is survived by his children: Priscilla (Reinhardt) Remis & her husband David Remis of Newton, Paul E. Reinhardt, Jr. & his wife Laurie (Rebello) Reinhardt of Westford. Cherished grandfather of Elijah Remis, Celia Remis, Emmett Remis, and Lucy Reinhardt.
Funeral Arrangements at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, WRENTHAM are private. Internment at North Burial Ground, Bristol, RI will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Norfolk Public Library, norfolkpl.org For the online condolence book, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020