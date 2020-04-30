|
ROMANO, Paul Ernest Of Bristol, NH, passed away on April 30th, 2020. Paul, commonly and affectionately known as "Grampy," was a 1964 Graduate of Reading Memorial High School as well as a 1968 Graduate of Springfield College. A teacher at Woburn High School, he was also the Head Basketball coach there for many, many years. Born in Woburn, MA, he was the loving son of Ferdinand J. and Margaret Romano. Grampy is survived by his adoring wife Michele Turpin-Romano, their daughters Melloni Turpin-Harrell and Kisha Turpin-Abrahams, along with sons-in-law Scott Harrell, Muchoki Abrahams and his most beloved grandchildren Collin Harrell, Cameron Harrell, Olivia Abrahams, Kennedy Abrahams and Nicolle Eastman. Sister Susan March, brother Peter Romano, nephew David March, niece Diana Mears Stephenson, uncles Ernest, Joseph, and Edward Romano also survive him as loving members of his family. Grampy enjoyed spending his time with his wife of 40 years at their Newfound Lake Cottage. Sharing his lake home with countless friends and family members showed just how kind and generous of a person Grampy was. Grampy enjoyed long drives through the mountains of New Hampshire while antiquing. He also loved his Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots. While he enjoyed the New Hampshire lifestyle and landscape, nothing brought more joy to him then his role as Grampy. The memories of the Lake he created for them will be remembered as the most precious times of their lives. Grampy will be missed tremendously by us all, but he and the Lake will live in our hearts forever.
A private Ceremony will be held on a future date once travel is safe and permitted.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at d-h.org/jackbyrnecenter.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020