Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Theresa's Church
63 Winter street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL EUGENE BUCKLEY


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL EUGENE BUCKLEY Obituary
BUCKLEY, Paul Eugene Of North Reading, Aug 1st. Beloved husband of Lisa (Lachiana). Devoted father of Jeremy, Sean, Liam, Timothy, and Audrey Buckley of North Reading. Loving son of the late Jeremiah Buckley and Marie Agnes (Horgan). Cherished brother of James Buckley and his wife Jeane of NH, Barbara Dwyer and her husband Robert of PA, Kathleen Brown and her husband Tom of GA, Brian Buckley and his wife Gail of Lynnfield, Susan Mabee and her husband William of Saugus and the late Gerald Buckley and his surviving wife Rose of Chelsea. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Friday, Aug. 9th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buckley Children's Fund, c/o Reading Cooperative Bank, 170 Park St., North Reading, MA 01864.

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Homes

North Reading/Somerville

781-944-1765/978-664-4340
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now