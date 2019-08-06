|
BUCKLEY, Paul Eugene Of North Reading, Aug 1st. Beloved husband of Lisa (Lachiana). Devoted father of Jeremy, Sean, Liam, Timothy, and Audrey Buckley of North Reading. Loving son of the late Jeremiah Buckley and Marie Agnes (Horgan). Cherished brother of James Buckley and his wife Jeane of NH, Barbara Dwyer and her husband Robert of PA, Kathleen Brown and her husband Tom of GA, Brian Buckley and his wife Gail of Lynnfield, Susan Mabee and her husband William of Saugus and the late Gerald Buckley and his surviving wife Rose of Chelsea. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Friday, Aug. 9th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buckley Children's Fund, c/o Reading Cooperative Bank, 170 Park St., North Reading, MA 01864.
