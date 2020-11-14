1/1
PAUL F. BAKER
BAKER, Paul F. Sr. Of Canton and Chatham, died peacefully November 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He was 80 years old. Paul was a proud veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He was a proud retired Boston Police officer serving over 36 years. Loving father of Paul F. Baker., Jr. and his wife Melissa of North Attleboro and Christine M. Baker and her husband Marcos of Carlsbad, CA. Brother of the late Charles Baker and James Baker. Proud grandfather of Paul F Baker, III and Jeffrey M. Baker of North Attleboro. Former husband of Jane Bellew Baker of Quincy. Visiting hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman Street, CANTON, Monday, November 16 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend following COVID- 19 protocols. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 17th in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington Street, Canton. Interment Milton Cemetery. Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.Roache-Pushard.com



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
St. John the Evangelist Church
