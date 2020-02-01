|
BARTLEY, Paul F. A lifelong resident of Newton, passed away January 30, 2020 at the age of 76. Son of the late Duncan and Paula Bartley, brother of the late Robert J. Bartley and Carol A. Faraca, he is survived by his siblings Janet D. O'Connor of Hudson, Joyce Vaughn of East Harwich, Gail Madden and Lu Ann Harvey, both of Framingham. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 7th at noon in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Service from 10am-12pm. Mr. Bartley worked for the City of Newton for over 35 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Airforce. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020