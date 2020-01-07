|
BEATTY, Paul F. Loving Husband and Father Paul Francis Beatty died suddenly on January 5th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Catherine Connolly Beatty; three daughters: Sarah Beatty Buller and husband Mark Buller of New York City, Catherine Beatty Flowers and husband Robert Flowers of Austin Texas, and Elizabeth Beatty Wichmann and husband Jeffrey Wichmann of Mount Kisco, New York; six grandchildren: Lizzie, Jacob, and Sam Buller, and Genevieve, Paul and Elise Wichmann; sister Jeannette Beatty Asbed, wife of the late Norig Asbed of Naples, Florida, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Paul was born in Boston, and grew up in Jamaica Plain, alongside his beloved sister, Jeannette. His childhood summers were spent at Camp Keewaydin in Vermont. He attended Roxbury Latin School and upon graduation, was awarded an NROTC scholarship to Harvard College. In 1956, Paul graduated from Harvard with honors in Applied Science, then departed on a destroyer for 3 years of active duty as a naval officer. He greatly appreciated his naval experiences, not only for the education it afforded him, but also for the places it brought him, including the Persian Gulf, Asia and Africa. Upon returning from active duty, Paul married his high school sweetheart, Cathy Connolly, and they settled in Sudbury. He obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy from Northeastern University. While running the family business, Beatty Bros. Pharmacy, Paul attended law school at Boston College. He joined the firm, Sullivan and Worcester, where he thoroughly enjoyed practicing law for nearly 30 years - all while raising three daughters. At his core, Paul was a family man, who adored his wife and daughters and eventually his six grandchildren. He felt lucky to be surrounded by such amazing neighbors in Sudbury and Chatham. Fascinated by innovations in technology, he was always eager to learn a new computer program, and dove into the tech movement head-first. After 33 years in Sudbury, Paul moved his family to Beacon Hill, where he was liberated from long commutes and lawn mowers. He began a new role as a legal advisor at HP Hood. During those years, Paul embraced city life in every way; from the symphony to the Somerset and Harvard Clubs, from marathons to regattas, and EVERY Championship parade-- especially those for the Red Sox and Patriots. In 2019, Paul and Cathy moved to Fox Hill Village in Westwood. Over his 85 years, Paul remained intellectually curious while always being understated about his accomplishments. We will remember him as loving, generous, practical, intelligent, steady, strong and honorable. Friends and family are invited to gather on Thursday, January 9th at Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High Street in Westwood from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 10th at 10am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High Street in Westwood, MA. Donations may be made in Paul's name to The Harvard University Allston Campus Fund. For directions and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.comLoving husband and father
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020