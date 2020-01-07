|
BEATTY, Paul F. Died suddenly on January 5th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Catherine Connolly Beatty, three daughters Sarah Beatty Buller and husband Mark Buller of New York City, Catherine Beatty Flowers and husband Robert Flowers of Austin Texas, and Elizabeth Beatty Wichmann and husband Jeffrey Wichmann of Mount Kisco, New York; six grandchildren Lizzie, Jacob, and Sam Buller, and Genevieve, Paul and Elise Wichmann; sister Jeannette Beatty Asbed, wife of the late Norig Asbed of Naples, FL, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family are invited to gather on Thursday, January 9th, at Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High Street, WESTWOOD, from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 10th, at 10am, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High Street, Westwood, MA. Donations may be made in Paul's name to The Harvard University Allston Campus Fund. For directions and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020