COLEMAN, Paul F. Of Arlington and Egremont. October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Kelliher). Devoted son of the late John and Frances Coleman. Loving brother of the late Patricia Bernazani, Jean Johnson, Mary Cotone, Barbara Shaw, Jack Coleman, and Frances Weaver. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a Vietnam War veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
