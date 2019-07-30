Boston Globe Obituaries
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
1 Kent St.
Scituate, MA
View Map
CONNOLLY, Paul F. Age 79, of Scituate, passed away July 26, 2019. Loving husband of 56 years to Joanne Connolly. He was a son to the late John and Beatrice Connolly. Beloved father to Debra Connolly of Hingham, MA, Lynda Ricciarelli, her late husband Steven of Quincy, MA and Susan Blair of Scituate, MA. Cherished grandfather to Justin Ricciarelli and Cathryn Blair. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Donna Panzini of Avon, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his siblings Clare Ruprecht, Kathleen Ramos and John Connolly.

Paul was born and raised in Boston, where he graduated from Dorchester High. He served in the U.S. Army. He started his professional life as a civilian working in Army Intelligence, which lead to a career as a U.S. Postal Inspector, retiring from the Boston Division in 1996. He then worked for ten years as a Medicare Fraud Investigator. In his spare time, he served as a high school football official for nearly 40 years. Mr. Connolly also coached Scituate Pop Warner Football. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending quality time with his grandchildren. A friend of Bill, his sharp wit and expansive storytelling will be greatly missed by all.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE, MA. A Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10am from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scituate Etrusco Associates, Inc, where Paul was an active volunteer, PO Box 265, Scituate, MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at

781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
