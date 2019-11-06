|
COVENEY, Paul F. Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge. Passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home in Watertown on November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Dorothy Coveney (Grimes) of Watertown. Loving father of Chip Coveney and his wife Kimberly of Milford, and Denise Coveney Prior of Watertown. Proud 'Papa' of Brittany, Christopher, and Spencer Coveney, and Noah & Luke Prior. Dear brother of the late William J. and Robert L. Coveney. Late Korean Conflict Marine Corps Veteran. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Friday from 4-7 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Rd., Waltham on Saturday at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial and Military Honors in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For complete obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019