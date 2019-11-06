Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Rd
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL COVENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL F. COVENEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL F. COVENEY Obituary
COVENEY, Paul F. Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge. Passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home in Watertown on November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Dorothy Coveney (Grimes) of Watertown. Loving father of Chip Coveney and his wife Kimberly of Milford, and Denise Coveney Prior of Watertown. Proud 'Papa' of Brittany, Christopher, and Spencer Coveney, and Noah & Luke Prior. Dear brother of the late William J. and Robert L. Coveney. Late Korean Conflict Marine Corps Veteran. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Friday from 4-7 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Rd., Waltham on Saturday at 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial and Military Honors in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For complete obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -