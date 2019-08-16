|
|
DEGNAN, Paul F. Age 87, of Milton, Humarock and Newport, RI, passed into eternal life on August 16, 2019. Predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gina (DelRosso) Degnan. Loving father of Paul E. Degnan and his wife Danielle of Canton, Susan M. Degnan of Milton, Thomas J. Degnan and his wife Jennifer of Norwell, and Teri Degnan of Newport, RI. Cherished grandfather of Elissa, Olivia and Caroline of Norwell and Paul J. and John of Canton. Brother of the late Mary Grace. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday morning, at 10:30 am. Private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Veteran United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul F. Degnan can be made to Boston College High School, Advancement Office, 150 William T. Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Paul F. DEGNAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019