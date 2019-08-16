Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL DEGNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL F. DEGNAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL F. DEGNAN Obituary
DEGNAN, Paul F. Age 87, of Milton, Humarock and Newport, RI, passed into eternal life on August 16, 2019. Predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gina (DelRosso) Degnan. Loving father of Paul E. Degnan and his wife Danielle of Canton, Susan M. Degnan of Milton, Thomas J. Degnan and his wife Jennifer of Norwell, and Teri Degnan of Newport, RI. Cherished grandfather of Elissa, Olivia and Caroline of Norwell and Paul J. and John of Canton. Brother of the late Mary Grace. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday morning, at 10:30 am. Private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Veteran United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul F. Degnan can be made to Boston College High School, Advancement Office, 150 William T. Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Paul F. DEGNAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now