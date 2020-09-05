FANCY, Paul F. Of Somerville, September 4, 2020. Beloved longtime companion of Wuntanee Gruzen of Somerville. Loving son of the late Theresa (McGrath) Fancy Haggerty and Harry E. Fancy. Loving brother of Maureen Garron, her husband Joseph of Somerville, Deborah Saddler, her husband Jerry of NC, Richard Fancy and his wife Judy of Nova Scotia. Devoted uncle of Debbie Boggia, Matthew and Jordan Bledsoe, Richard Paul Fancy, Nicole Fancy and great-uncle of Garron Boggia. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association
