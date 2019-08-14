Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
PAUL F. GALANO

PAUL F. GALANO Obituary
GALANO, Paul F. Of Franklin, formerly of Walpole and Norwood, passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor T. (Albanese) Galano. Devoted father of Kenneth P. Galano and his wife Diane of Wrentham, Karen Ganley and Jeremiah Collins of North Attleboro and Kristine Smith of Foxboro. Brother of Concetta Valerio of Walpole and the late Fernando Galano. Cherished grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Nunzio and Maria (Choli) Galano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a graduate of Norwood High School class of 1947. He then went on to graduate from Vesper George School of Art in Boston. Paul was a longtime member of the Norwood Italian Lodge and a US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
