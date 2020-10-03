LASSITER, Paul F. Of Melrose, Oct. 3, 2020, at age 79. Beloved husband of Carolyn E. (Kennedy) Lassiter with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of Jennifer Lassiter, Gregory Lassiter and Melissa Williamson and her husband Marvin, all of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Aaron, Jourdan, Sean, Noah and Lucas. Dear brother of Claire Facey of Everett, the late David Lassiter and the late Ethel Clarke. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Out of concern for public health, Paul's family will gather privately for services. Late Firefighter for City of Everett and US Air Force veteran. Gifts in Paul's memory may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., #19, Malden, MA 02148. To express your support and condolences to the family, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home